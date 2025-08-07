One held for selling unregistered, substandard animal semen

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a significant move to protect livestock health and safeguard the interests of cattle farmers, the Livestock department launched a comprehensive crackdown against those involved in the sale of substandard, unregistered and counterfeit animal semen.

Under the supervision of Additional Director Livestock, Dr. Tariq and Deputy Director Dr. Kashif Mehmood, various inspection raids were conducted at different locations throughout the district. During the inspections, a major violation was uncovered involving Muhammad Arshad, a semen distributor who was allegedly selling low-quality and unapproved semen without proper legal authorization.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq stated that the use of unapproved semen was not only jeopardizing the genetic quality of livestock but also exploiting poor farmers financially. “Our priority is to ensure the economic protection of livestock farmers and maintain the health and genetic integrity of their animals.

Any illegal practices that compromise these objectives will be dealt with strictly under the law,” he added.

He maintained that the crackdown was continued across the district during which a total of three FIRs had already been lodged over violations.

He emphasized that the welfare of livestock farmers remained a top priority for the government and that operations against the illegal semen trade would continue unabated.

He also issued a stern warning to those engaged in these unlawful activities to cease immediately or face stringent legal consequences. “We are committed to eradicating the sale of counterfeit and substandard semen in the district to ensure a healthier and more productive future for our livestock sector,” Dr. Tariq concluded.