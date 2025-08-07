One Held For Selling Unregistered, Substandard Animal Semen
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) In a significant move to protect livestock health and safeguard the interests of cattle farmers, the Livestock department launched a comprehensive crackdown against those involved in the sale of substandard, unregistered and counterfeit animal semen.
Under the supervision of Additional Director Livestock, Dr. Tariq and Deputy Director Dr. Kashif Mehmood, various inspection raids were conducted at different locations throughout the district. During the inspections, a major violation was uncovered involving Muhammad Arshad, a semen distributor who was allegedly selling low-quality and unapproved semen without proper legal authorization.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq stated that the use of unapproved semen was not only jeopardizing the genetic quality of livestock but also exploiting poor farmers financially. “Our priority is to ensure the economic protection of livestock farmers and maintain the health and genetic integrity of their animals.
Any illegal practices that compromise these objectives will be dealt with strictly under the law,” he added.
He maintained that the crackdown was continued across the district during which a total of three FIRs had already been lodged over violations.
He emphasized that the welfare of livestock farmers remained a top priority for the government and that operations against the illegal semen trade would continue unabated.
He also issued a stern warning to those engaged in these unlawful activities to cease immediately or face stringent legal consequences. “We are committed to eradicating the sale of counterfeit and substandard semen in the district to ensure a healthier and more productive future for our livestock sector,” Dr. Tariq concluded.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..
BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover abdcutee, two arrested within 24 hours1 minute ago
-
One held for selling unregistered, substandard animal semen1 minute ago
-
OGRA holds seminar on Pakistan’s lube oil sector1 minute ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series announced1 minute ago
-
Independence Day sports contests held2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two involved in hawala-hundi2 minutes ago
-
E-FOAS implemented at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
PERA force, police jointly conduct flag march in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell received over 50 complaints11 minutes ago
-
No employee left unsupported after Pak PWD dissolution: NA told11 minutes ago
-
FESCO to celebrate 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inspection team visits Jinnah International Airport11 minutes ago