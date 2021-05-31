One held for stealing electricity

A man was caught stealing electricity from the main transmission line here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A man was caught stealing electricity from the main transmission line here on Monday.

A spokesperson for Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) said that on the report of a sub-division officer, Kotwali police, along with a Gepco team, conducted a raid in Muhammadpura area and caught red handed Nasir pilfering electricity from the main transmission line.

Police have registered a case.

