One held for stealing goods from train

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Patrolling police claimed to have arrested an accused red-handed for off-loading costly stuff from a goods train run between Muzaffargarh and Mianwalli.

In charge Patrolling Police Post of Khan Pur Bagga Sher, Zahid Hussain said the arrested person identified as Rizwan was an active member of a thief gang involved in stealing precious luggage from goods trains.

He said the action was taken after repeated complaints of stealing goods from the train departed from Muzaffargarh. Initially, the bags of urea were recovered from the accused, he added.

Sadar Police Station registered the case.

SHO said that two more accomplices of the gang were expected to be held soon in light of statement of the held accused.