One Held For Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Millat Town police have registered three cases against 18 accused and arrested one of them on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline at different sites.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that admin officers Parco filed complaints before the police, contending that 18 persons including Ghulam Murtaza, Parvaiz, Sana Ullah, Mudassar Iqbal were stealing oil from main Parco pipeline by fixing clumps in it near Chak No.

117-JB Dhanola, Gulshan-e-Mueen Colony and Ismaeel Valley.

On information, ASI Ehsanul Haq conducted raid in Chak No.117-JB and arrested one accused Ghulam Murataz while raids were also being conducted for arrest the remaining accused.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

