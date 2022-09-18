One held for stealing railways signal part

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Railway police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a man for stealing a part of signal.

Additional SHO Railways police Rana Abdul Jabbar said that horizontal spool was stolen from railway track on September 13, due to which, the system of railway signal became dysfunctional which caused a great deal of difficulties in regulating trains movement.

The police after a thorough investigation succeeded in tracing out and arrestingthe accused identified as Rashid. The PR police have also recovered the spool.

Further investigation was underway.