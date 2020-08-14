One held for torturing kid

A six year old child was tortured by two persons for allegedly stealing fruit from a garden here at Mouza Yakiwali on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A six year old child was tortured by two persons for allegedly stealing fruit from a garden here at Mouza Yakiwali on Friday.

According to police sources, Umair s/o Sajad Ahmed was returning home from his relative's side when two persons Nazar Hussain and Sanaullah stopped him.

They alleged that Umair has stolen fruit from their garden. They tortured him and broke his leg before escaping from the scene.

Police registered the case and arrested Nazar Hussain from his garden. Police said that raids were being conducted to arrest the other criminal involved in the case.