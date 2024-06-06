One Held For Torturing Man, Uploading Video On Social Media
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police arrested an accused for torturing a man and uploading video on social media in premises of Sadar Mian Channu police station on Thursday.
Taking action on the viral video in which three persons were torturing a man, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, directed police concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest.
The police team raided at a place and arrested one of them namely Tehseen s/o Rasheed.
It is pertinent to mention here that accused Tehseen resident of Village 135/16-L along with his two brothers tortured Sajid s/o Ghulam Rasool of the same locality over some issues and uploaded the video on social media.
A case has been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to arrest other outlaws, police sources said.
APP/qbs/thh
1520 hrs
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton factory gutted7 minutes ago
-
Will put in our sweat and blood to make Pakistan great country by following Chinese model: PM7 minutes ago
-
DC targets overpricing vendors7 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles7 minutes ago
-
Storm claims two lives, mother injured in Wazirabad7 minutes ago
-
Extremist BJP's Policies Rejected in Indian Elections in Kashmir: KCEU Chief7 minutes ago
-
Bugti discusses investment opportunities with S. Korean Ambassador7 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of writer, playwright Anwar Sajjad observed17 minutes ago
-
Officers of NIM visits LDA office17 minutes ago
-
Nepalese ambassador calls on KP Governor27 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers netted27 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid37 minutes ago