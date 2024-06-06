One held for torturing man, uploading video on social media

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police arrested an accused for torturing a man and uploading video on social media in premises of Sadar Mian Channu police station on Thursday.

Taking action on the viral video in which three persons were torturing a man, the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, directed police concerned to arrest the criminals at the earliest.

The police team raided at a place and arrested one of them namely Tehseen s/o Rasheed.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Tehseen resident of Village 135/16-L along with his two brothers tortured Sajid s/o Ghulam Rasool of the same locality over some issues and uploaded the video on social media.

A case has been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to arrest other outlaws, police sources said.

