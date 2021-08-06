UrduPoint.com

One Held For Torturing Youngster, Uploading Video On Social Media

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

One held for torturing youngster, uploading video on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Qadarpur Raan police have arrested a criminal for torturing a youngster and uploading videos on social media here on Friday.

According to police sources, four criminals Shahid, Nazir Gujjar, Sadiq and Abu Bakar abducted a youngster namely Azhar Sandhal on August 02 near Qadarpur Raan. The criminals tied him with rope and tortured him over allegations of stealing cash from Nazir Gujjar's out house.

The criminals also uploaded his videos on social media which were recorded while torturing him.

Qadarpur Raan police registered the case against four nominated criminals and arrested one of them namely Shahid.

The criminal informed during investigation that they captured complainant Azhar Sandhal because he was involved in stealing cash from their outhouse.

However, further investigations were underway while the remaining criminals would be arrested soon, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Social Media August Criminals From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

42 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.