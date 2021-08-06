One held for torturing youngster, uploading video on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Qadarpur Raan police have arrested a criminal for torturing a youngster and uploading videos on social media here on Friday.

According to police sources, four criminals Shahid, Nazir Gujjar, Sadiq and Abu Bakar abducted a youngster namely Azhar Sandhal on August 02 near Qadarpur Raan. The criminals tied him with rope and tortured him over allegations of stealing cash from Nazir Gujjar's out house.

The criminals also uploaded his videos on social media which were recorded while torturing him.

Qadarpur Raan police registered the case against four nominated criminals and arrested one of them namely Shahid.

The criminal informed during investigation that they captured complainant Azhar Sandhal because he was involved in stealing cash from their outhouse.

However, further investigations were underway while the remaining criminals would be arrested soon, police sources added.