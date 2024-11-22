One held, hashish recovered in Police operation

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The police here on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish 20 Kg from his possession.

In an operation launched on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO), City Police Station, Ijaz Ali arrested a man, Shajid Ali and recovered 20 Kgs hashish from him, the police spokesman said.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

APP/mfz/378