One Held In Mochipura Dacoity-rape Case

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

One held in Mochipura dacoity-rape case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A suspect allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a newly wedded bride and dacoity in Mouza Mochipura was arrested by the police at the pointation of victim family, police spokesman said on Thursday.

Four armed outlaws barged into the house of Muhammad Latif son of Abdul Rasheed in the limits of City Shujaabad Police Station late Tuesday night, gang-raped his wife, and escaped with over three tola gold ornaments, moblie phones and Rs 30,000 in cash.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, a special police team were formed, which arrested the accused on the pointation of complainant family. Raids were being conducted to arrest the other criminals, the spokesman said.

The CPO was personally monitoring investigation into the case, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

