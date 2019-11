(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Race course Police here on Friday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized 20 liters of liquor.

According to police spokesman, the accused was identified Arif Masih and was arrested during snap checking.

The police recovered of 20 liter of liquor from his possession.

The police registered a case and started investigation.