One Held, Luxury Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested vehicle lifter and recovered stolen vehicle worth lakhs of rupees from his possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Aamir Shah, the accused had stolen a stolen Toyota GLI from Tipu Road two days ago and Waris Khan police had registered a case on the complaint of the owner of the vehicle.

Police have recovered vehicle within 02 days.

More stolen vehicles are also expected to be recovered during the investigation of the accused. Teams have been formed to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action must be taken against those involved in depriving the citizens from their valuables.

