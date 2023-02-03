One held; narcotics, weapon recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested a drug dealer and recovered narcotics and a pistol from his possession in Zafarabad Colony.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Dera Town Police SHO Gulsher Khan took action and arrested suspected person Abid Bhatti son of Ghulam Yasin resident of Sheikhabad from near the Tanki-bazaar in Zafarabad Colony.

During checking, the police recovered a 30-bore pistol along with 5 cartridges, 220 grams heroin and 60 gram Ice drug from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the accused.