One Held On Fraud In PM's Ehsaas Program

Thu 16th April 2020

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an accused who involved in fraud during distribution of cash of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Program among beneficiaries

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an accused who involved in fraud during distribution of cash of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Program among beneficiaries.

According to police, on the directives of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, SHO Police Station Gulbani alongwith a police team raided at Charmazai and arrested Amir Zada s/o Shah Hussain who deducted money from PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

Police have recovered Rs. 22400 from his possession.

More Stories From Pakistan

