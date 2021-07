SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man for firing shots into the air in jubilation and recovered firearm from him.

Sources said on Monday that a Factory Area police team conducted a raid at Chungi No12, arrested Faisal Mehmood and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.