One Held Over Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Police have arrested a person over kite-flying during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :

According to details, Muradpur police raided at Gohadpur and arrested Ali Raza for flying kites. Police also recovered kites from his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.

