One held over kite flying

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a person over kite-flying during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers.

According to details, Muradpur police raided at Gohadpur and arrested Ali Raza for flying kites. Police also recovered kites from his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him.