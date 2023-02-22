One held over registering fake robbery case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in registering fake robbery case in city police station.

According to spokesperson for police, the accused, namely Akbar had got registered a false dacoity case against four unknown outlaws 20 days ago with city police station. The accused confessed it during the investigation.

The spokesperson said that the case was being registered against the accused.