MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an outlaw over a hoax call of a robbery.

According to police sources, SHO Qasba Gujrat police station Zarif Khan has arrested Ansar Hameed s/o Sadiq Hussain, who made a false call of robbery on Police Helpline 15.

The case was also registered against the accused under Telegraph Act.