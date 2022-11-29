UrduPoint.com

One Held; Pistol Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 08:37 PM

One held; pistol recovered

The Dera police arrested one accused, recovered a 30 bore pistol and hashish from his possession

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Dera police arrested one accused, recovered a 30 bore pistol and hashish from his possession .

According to the details, SHO Chaudhwan Aurangzeb Khan arrested the accused Muhammad Jalil son of Wazir Khan resident of Mohalla Musa Zai, during a search operation and recovered one pistol with five cartridges, and 330 grams of hashish.

