UrduPoint.com

One Held; Stolen Bike, Sale Money Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

The University Police taking action against criminals, arrested one accused and recovered the stolen motorcycle, and sale amount of Rs 20,000

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The University Police taking action against criminals, arrested one accused and recovered the stolen motorcycle, and sale amount of Rs 20,000.

According to the police spokesman, the police team led by Parowa DSP Kashif Sattar and University Police Station SHO Attaullah Khan carried out a successful action against the criminals and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Adnan son of Shahnawaz and recovered the stolen motorcycle and the sale money Rs 20,000 from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sale Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body appr ..

KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body apprised

3 minutes ago
 Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in fr ..

Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in front of KP PA

3 minutes ago
 Food outlets sealed for unhygienic conditions

Food outlets sealed for unhygienic conditions

3 minutes ago
 Repair work of the roads damaged during rains star ..

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Administrator

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification reg ..

Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification regarding retired employees' bene ..

18 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements ..

DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements for Muharram

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.