One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The University Police taking action against criminals, arrested one accused and recovered the stolen motorcycle, and sale amount of Rs 20,000.

According to the police spokesman, the police team led by Parowa DSP Kashif Sattar and University Police Station SHO Attaullah Khan carried out a successful action against the criminals and arrested the accused namely Muhammad Adnan son of Shahnawaz and recovered the stolen motorcycle and the sale money Rs 20,000 from his possession.