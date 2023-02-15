UrduPoint.com

One Held, Two Escaped In Encounter With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 12:00 PM

One held, two escaped in encounter with police

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A robber was held while two of his accomplices were reported to have fled during a police encounter in the limits of Kabir Wala police station here Tuesday night.

Police said three unidentified burglars were busy in robbing at Hajipur road near Rangpur bridge. On receiving call at 15, police raided under SHO of the police station. Upon seeing police, the robbers resorted to blind firing. Police opened fire in self-defence, as a result of which, two accused fled while firing and one of the robber jumped into the canal.

The police team arrested the injured robber with help of the locals from Inayatpur, a nearby location of the canal.

The arrested robber was identified as Qaiser Khokhar who along with accomplices in Kabir Walla and surrounding areas used to block roads with tree branches and steal valuables from the people at gunpoint.

Search for the rest of the two robbers was underway, the police said.

