One Held, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested an accused carrying weapons.

Police sources said that the Sukheke police intercepted a suspicious car JW-929 and arrested driver Zahoor Khan resident of Peshawar.

During the search, police also recovered 15 pistols, five rifles, four repeater and guns placed under the seats of the vehicle.

Later, police impounded the car and registered a case against the accused.

During the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that he remained involved in supplying the weapons in Punjab.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

