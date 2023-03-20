One held with 12 kg heroin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Monday to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered more than 12 kg heroin from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of ANF intercepted a suspected car (ALD-356) on Sammundri Road and recovered 12 kg heroin from its secret cavities.

The ANF has also arrested an accused Imran Gull of Peshawar fromthe spot and locked him behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.