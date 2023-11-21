One held with 12kg Hashish

Police arrested a suspect and recovered twelve (12) kilograms of Hashish from his possession in Drahma police area of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Police arrested a suspect and recovered twelve (12) kilograms of Hashish from his possession in Drahma police area of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday.

Accused Naseeb Khan Tareen resident of Ziaraat district was stopped at Ghazi Ghat check post and taken into custody after recovery of narcotics.

DPO DG Khan has commended SHO Drahma Jafar Habib, Incharge Ghazi Ghat check post-Khan Muhammad, and other team members.