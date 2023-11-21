Open Menu

One Held With 12kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 05:57 PM

One held with 12kg Hashish

Police arrested a suspect and recovered twelve (12) kilograms of Hashish from his possession in Drahma police area of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Police arrested a suspect and recovered twelve (12) kilograms of Hashish from his possession in Drahma police area of Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday.

Accused Naseeb Khan Tareen resident of Ziaraat district was stopped at Ghazi Ghat check post and taken into custody after recovery of narcotics.

DPO DG Khan has commended SHO Drahma Jafar Habib, Incharge Ghazi Ghat check post-Khan Muhammad, and other team members.

Related Topics

Police Ghat Dera Ghazi Khan Ghazi Post From

Recent Stories

HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs8.319 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

2 minutes ago
 Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress ..

Planning minister, Chinese envoy discuss progress on CPEC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit n ..

Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit next year: Minister

2 minutes ago
 60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste bur ..

60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste burning

2 minutes ago
 Political parties eye on young voters to achieve v ..

Political parties eye on young voters to achieve victory in 2024 general electio ..

5 minutes ago
 SDC to expedite computerization of pending land re ..

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

25 minutes ago
14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

26 minutes ago
 AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfar ..

AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfare cheque to police martyr's fa ..

25 minutes ago

43 minutes ago
 Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minute ..

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

29 minutes ago
 World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, to ..

World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, tobacco-free future for Pakistan ..

29 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan