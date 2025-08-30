One held with 50 bottles of imported liquor worth millions in Ghouri Town

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Khanna police station team carried out a major operation in Ghouri Town VIP area and seized 50 bottles of imported liquor worth millions of rupees being sold illegally.

An official told APP on Saturday that the raid was conducted under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Aamir Hayat following secret information regarding liquor smuggling and illicit business in the area. SHO told APP Aamir said that both technical resources and human intelligence were used to trace the accused and recover the liquor.

He said the accused was identified as Dr. Kartar Lal Parwani, resident of Kashmor, Sindh, who was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

SHO Aamir said that liquor trade and its illegal sale in the area will not be tolerated under any circumstances, adding that strict action will continue against such criminal activities to protect citizens.