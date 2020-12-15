One held with 70kg Hashish, 10kg opium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Excise police Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 70 Kg hashish and 10 Kg opium from a car on Swabi-Mardan Road.

Excise Director General Syed Fayaz Ali Shah told that during search of vehicles on Swabi-Mardan Road, the excise police recovered 70 kg hashish and 10 kg opium that was hidden in secret cavities of a car.

The smuggler identified as Muhammad Walid of Qambar Khel Bara was also arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigations are underway.