One Held With Contraband

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

One held with contraband

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Jalilabad police claimed on Friday to have arrested a notorious

drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession.

In a crackdown against narcotics, the police raided and arrested

notorious drug peddler identified as that Muhammad Aslam alias

Langra and recovered 1 kg heroin from his possession.

Police have started investigation after registering a case

against the accused.

