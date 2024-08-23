One held with contraband

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Jalilabad police claimed on Friday to have arrested a notorious

drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession.

In a crackdown against narcotics, the police raided and arrested

notorious drug peddler identified as that Muhammad Aslam alias

Langra and recovered 1 kg heroin from his possession.

Police have started investigation after registering a case

against the accused.