One Held With Contraband
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Jalilabad police claimed on Friday to have arrested a notorious
drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession.
In a crackdown against narcotics, the police raided and arrested
notorious drug peddler identified as that Muhammad Aslam alias
Langra and recovered 1 kg heroin from his possession.
Police have started investigation after registering a case
against the accused.
