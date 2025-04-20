One Held With Contraband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Sajid Shaheed police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a drug
dealer red-handed while selling narcotics and recovered the contraband.
In a crackdown, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused
identified as Nabeel and recovered 450 gram hashish from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
