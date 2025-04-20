One held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Sajid Shaheed police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a drug

dealer red-handed while selling narcotics and recovered the contraband.

In a crackdown, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused

identified as Nabeel and recovered 450 gram hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.