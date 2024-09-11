One held with hashish

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler

and recovered over 10 kg hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, Jallah Arain police raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler

identified as Ashraf aka Dhidal and recovered 10.

26 kg hashish packed in

a fertilizer bag from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz appreciated SHO Jallah Arain

Hassan Sajjad and his team.

He directed the police officials to expedite raids against narcotics.