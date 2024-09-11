Open Menu

One Held With Hashish

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

One held with hashish

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a notorious drug peddler

and recovered over 10 kg hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, Jallah Arain police raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler

identified as Ashraf aka Dhidal and recovered 10.

26 kg hashish packed in

a fertilizer bag from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz appreciated SHO Jallah Arain

Hassan Sajjad and his team.

He directed the police officials to expedite raids against narcotics.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

4 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

7 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

17 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

20 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

22 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

23 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan