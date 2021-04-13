One Held With Hashish In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:32 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Patrolling police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker during a special checking at Glotian Morh here on Tuesday.
According to police, the police recovered 3.5 kg hashish from drug trafficker Sabir alias Toatti.
Bombanwala police have registered a case against the accused.