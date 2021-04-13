One held with hashish in sialkot

Patrolling police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker during a special checking at Glotian Morh here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Patrolling police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug trafficker during a special checking at Glotian Morh here on Tuesday.

According to police, the police recovered 3.5 kg hashish from drug trafficker Sabir alias Toatti.

Bombanwala police have registered a case against the accused.