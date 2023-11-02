Open Menu

One Held With Illegal Kalashnikov, Ammunition

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

One held with illegal Kalashnikov, ammunition

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The district police have arrested an outlaw recovering illegal arms and ammunition from his possession in the limits of Gule-e-Imam police station on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the anti-social elements was continued successfully in Tank following the clear directions of District Police Officer Iftekhar Ali Shah.

He said Gul-e-Imam police SHO Raffi Ullah Khan after assuming his charge has tightened a noose around the criminal elements. During the routine patrolling, the SHO arrested accused Gohar Zaman resident of Akbari Village. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov along with two magazines and 40 cartridges from him. The police registered a case and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, an absconder named Insha Ullah was appeared before the Gul-e-Imam police station after getting bail orders from the court, who was wanted to police in a murder case.

