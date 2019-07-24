One Held With Illegal Weapons In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:28 PM
In a drive against illegal weapons, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused with different weapons and bullets here on Wednesday
According to police, PS Qilla Kalarwala, on a tip off, intercepted Imran near Qilla Kalarwala and recovered illegal weapons including 17 rifles, 17 pistols and 2110 bullets from his possession.
Police have registered a case against him and started investigations.