One Held With Illegal Weapons In Sialkot

Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

One held with illegal weapons in Sialkot

In a drive against illegal weapons, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused with different weapons and bullets here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :In a drive against illegal weapons, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused with different weapons and bullets here on Wednesday.

According to police, PS Qilla Kalarwala, on a tip off, intercepted Imran near Qilla Kalarwala and recovered illegal weapons including 17 rifles, 17 pistols and 2110 bullets from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

