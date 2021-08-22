- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
One Held With Liquor
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Hajipura police Sunday arrested a bootlegger and recovered liquor from him.
The police conducted a raid in Fatehgarh area, arrested Shehbaz and recovered 20-litre liquor from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Community Development standarises distance education at People of De ..
FNC, PAM discuss parliamentary ties
UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..
Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK
US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan
SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti smoking clinic to be inaugurated on Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
CDA to pay attention on overgrown grass as it irks residents12 minutes ago
-
One held for pilfering electricity12 minutes ago
-
Entry test of first ever orphan's cadet college on September 512 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman directs CDA to digitise its record by Sept. 3012 minutes ago
-
228 Covid patients under treatment in HMC, KTH: Health Dept22 minutes ago
-
Force leave of VC WUS extended1 hour ago
-
Instead of giving statements about Afghanistan future, India should focus on its internal issues: Hi ..1 hour ago
-
Balochistan's artists awarded monthly stipend, medical grant1 hour ago
-
Met office predicts dry, hot weather in most parts of KP1 hour ago
-
TBTTP helps generate around 85,000 green employment opportunities amid Covid-191 hour ago
-
ETA conducts entrance Test for admissions to Engineering Colleges2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.