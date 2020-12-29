One Held With Narcotics
Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Rangpura police claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.
Police said on Tuesday that police, working on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Rizwan Butt and recovered 2.140kg fine quality hashish from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.