One Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Rangpura police claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.

Police said on Tuesday that police, working on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested the accused identified as Rizwan Butt and recovered 2.140kg fine quality hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

