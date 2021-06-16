One Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:12 PM
HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :VanikeTarar police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug paddler near Khanpur Chowk and recovered 1.26 kg hashish from his possession.
The accused was identified as Tabbasum aka Shama.
Meanwhile, Kaleke police arrested 9 proclaimed offenders including two dacoits and recovered stolen valuables worth million of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.