One Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Haji-pura police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.
According to police, Haji-pura police team during patrolling at Chand Chowk area arrested a drug peddler Sarfraz.
Police also recovered 1.380kg hashish from his possession.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.