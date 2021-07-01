One held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Haji-pura police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.

According to police, Haji-pura police team during patrolling at Chand Chowk area arrested a drug peddler Sarfraz.

Police also recovered 1.380kg hashish from his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.