One Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Haji-pura police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics.

According to police, Haji-pura police team during patrolling at Chand Chowk area arrested a drug peddler Sarfraz.

Police also recovered 1.380kg hashish from his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

