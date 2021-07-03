UrduPoint.com
One Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 02:50 PM

One held with narcotics

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 5 kilogram hashish from his possession.

During patrolling, a team of Sadr police station signaled a suspected motorcycle near Rachna Town Chak No.225-RB Malkhanwala and recovered 5 kg hashish from motorcyclist Mehdi Hasan,resident of Sheikhupura. The police have arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

