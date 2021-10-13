One held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off, a team of Factory Area police conducted a raid at Civil Hospital Chowk and arrested a notoriousdrug pusher identified as Amir Maseh and recovered 5.25 kg hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.