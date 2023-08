(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Pattoki Sadr police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Faraz, resident of Lambay Jageer village and recovered 6 kg cannabis and 5 kg opium from him.

Further investigation was underway.