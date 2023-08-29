Open Menu

One Held With Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

One held with narcotics

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Sadr Pattoki police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off that narcotics was being smuggled, the police set up a picket at Multan road and arrested an accused identified as Asif and recovered 300 gram cocaine from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

