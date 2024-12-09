One held with narcotics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Shah Shams police claimed on Monday to have arrested a notorious

drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided at Sui Gas Chowk area and arrested

the accused identified as Ahmed and recovered 1.2 kg crystal methamphetamine,

(known as Ice) from him.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation

was underway.