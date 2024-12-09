One Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Shah Shams police claimed on Monday to have arrested a notorious
drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
In a crackdown, the police raided at Sui Gas Chowk area and arrested
the accused identified as Ahmed and recovered 1.2 kg crystal methamphetamine,
(known as Ice) from him.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation
was underway.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on "Gender-Based Violence" held at BZU22 minutes ago
-
CM message on anti-corruption day22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Patron-in-Chief of Wafaq ul Madaris Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi22 minutes ago
-
Maintenance of Unit 1-2 at 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant completed32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover liquor42 minutes ago
-
Police foil arm smuggling bid1 hour ago
-
KP Chief Minister pledges continued fight against corruption on international anti-corruption day1 hour ago
-
One killed in firing in Karachi1 hour ago
-
DC seals units causing smog2 hours ago
-
Cold wave grips Hazara division as upper parts receives snowfall2 hours ago
-
SCP refuses to suspend proceedings regarding trial of civilian in military courts2 hours ago
-
Kot Radha Kishan police recover liquor : Police Spokesman2 hours ago