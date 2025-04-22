One Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Kahror Pacca police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested
a notorious drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his
possession.
In a crackdown, the police arrested Ghulam Shahbaz and
recovered 1.6 kg heroin from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
