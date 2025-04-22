One held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Kahror Pacca police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

a notorious drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his

possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Ghulam Shahbaz and

recovered 1.6 kg heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.