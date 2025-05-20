One held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) City police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug peddler

and recovered narcotics from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Fayaz Kanera and

recovered over 1 kg heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.