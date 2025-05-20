One Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) City police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a drug peddler
and recovered narcotics from his possession.
On a tip-off, the police raided and arrested Fayaz Kanera and
recovered over 1 kg heroin from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
