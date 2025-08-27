One Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Qutabpur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested
a notorious drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his
possession.
The police raided Mohallah Ghulamabad area and arrested
the drug peddler identified as Muhammad Akbar and recovered
more than 1 kg heroin from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.
