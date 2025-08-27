Open Menu

One Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

One held with narcotics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Qutabpur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested

a notorious drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his

possession.

The police raided Mohallah Ghulamabad area and arrested

the drug peddler identified as Muhammad Akbar and recovered

more than 1 kg heroin from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

