One held with narcotics in sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kotli Said police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Kotli Said police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

During a search operation, the police arrested Shabbir aka Goani and recovered 1.34 kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.