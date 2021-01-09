One Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:49 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Kotli Said police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
During a search operation, the police arrested Shabbir aka Goani and recovered 1.34 kg hashish from him.
A case has been registered against the accused.