One Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug paddler with narcotics.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested Ibrar Hassan and recovered 1.470kg hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

