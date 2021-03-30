One held with narcotics in sialkot

Police claimed on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug paddler with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug paddler with narcotics.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested Ibrar Hassan and recovered 1.470kg hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.