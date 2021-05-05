One Held With Narcotics In Sialkot
SIALKOT, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
In a crackdown, Rangpura police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug peddler Humayun and recovered 1.530 kg hashish from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.