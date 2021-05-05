UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:45 PM

One held with narcotics in sialkot

Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession

SIALKOT, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

In a crackdown, Rangpura police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug peddler Humayun and recovered 1.530 kg hashish from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

4 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

15 minutes ago

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

31 minutes ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

33 minutes ago

Four People Killed in US as Small Plane Crashes In ..

1 second ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges ulema's role in Musl ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.