One Held With Pistol

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

One held with pistol

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Chowk Azam police claimed to have arrested a suspect

and recovered illegal pistol from his possession.

The alleged outlaw was identified as Faizan, resident

of Ward Number-11.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

