UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Illegal Clinic, Medical Store Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

One illegal clinic, medical store sealed

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Health department launched crackdown against quacks and illegal medical stores by sealing two illegal health points .

Senior medical officer Muhammad Waseem raided at Serai Saddu and sealed Al-shifa clinic made by a quack namely Akram.

The case was also sent to Punjab healthcare commission.

The quack was playing with lives of people as there was no qualified doctor in the clinic.

Similarly, Faisal medical store owned by Qaswar was sealed over selling prohibited medicines and legal action started against the owner.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed health department officials to take stern action against those playing with lives of people and they didn't deserve any relaxation.

APP /qbs-sak

Related Topics

Punjab Doctor

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

19 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

12 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

12 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.