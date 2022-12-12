One illegal LPG agency sealed in Paharpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar inspected the LPG agencies in the Tehsil and sealed one of them here in Union Council Kotjai after finding it illegal.

The assistant commissioner inspected the LPG agencies in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

Later, the assistant commissioner also visited different schools and checked the attendance registers of teachers and students.

He directed the teachers to take measures to further improve the quality of education at government schools for the betterment of students' future.

Moreover, the assistant commissioner also inspected the ongoing renovation and beautification work in Government Primary school Kotjai under the ADP.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the work within its stipulated time with no compromise over its quality.